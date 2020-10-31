COVID-19: Zero New Case Reported This Morning

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia this morning reported no new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the tally thus remains at 291, according to the Ministry of Health's press release.

The total 291 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 181 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 2 Indians, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Hungarian, and 1 Polish.

Meanwhile, zero new recovered case was recorded; the total number of cured patients thus stands at 283 or 97.25 percent of the total confirmed cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press