COVID-19: Zero New Case; Tally 292

The Cambodian Ministry of Health this morning reported no new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the tally thus remains at 292.

The total 292 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 182 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 2 Indians, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Hungarian, and 1 Polish.

At the same time, there is also no new recovered case; therefore the total number of cured patients remains at 283 or 96.92 percent of the total confirmed cases.

The nine remaining active cases being hospitalised at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh are 6 Cambodians, 1 Polish, and 2 French.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press