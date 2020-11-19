COVID-19: Zero New Case; Tally 304

Cambodia reported zero new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this morning; the tally thus remains at 304, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The total 304 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 62 women and 242 men, of them there are 189 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 9 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Pakistani.

At the same time, there is also no new recovered case, therefore the total number of cured patients remains at 291 or 95.72 percent.

Besides, a total of 1,422 people coming in direct and indirect contact with the Nov. 3 Incident, including Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and some other senior government officials, were tested negative for the deadly virus on their 4th test yesterday.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 18, the Premier announced that the Nov. 3 Incident’s quarantine period will come to a close on Nov. 19, 2020 for 1,569 people (5 Hungarians) in Phnom Penh including the 4 infected cases, of them one has already recovered and 3 others have been under treatment at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital; for 67 people in Kandal province; 40 in Pursat province; 23 in Prey Veng province; and 3 in Kampong Thom province.

Eleven people in Kampong Chhnang province will end their 14-day quarantine on Nov. 21; 18 people in Kep province, 40 in Preah Sihanouk province, and 1 person in Kampong Cham province on Nov. 23; and 20 people in Preah Vihear province, and 10 in Rattanakiri on Nov. 25, he added.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

