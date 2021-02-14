COVID-19: Zero New Case; Three Recovered

There is no new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Cambodia this morning; the tally thus remains at 479, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release.

The total confirmed cases include 345 Cambodians, 45 French, 19 Chinese, 16 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 5 Indians, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 2 Nigerians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Jordanian.

At the same time, three more COVID-19 patients have recovered; bringing the total cured cases in the Kingdom to 469.

The new recovered cases are two Cambodian women arriving in Cambodia on Jan. 24 from the U.S. and South Korea, and a female Cambodian migrant worker returning from Thailand on Jan. 15. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The remaining 10 active cases have been hospitalising at the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control, Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Ang-re Health Centre in Phnom Penh, and at Pailin and Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospitals.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press