COVID-19: Zero New Case; Zero Recovered Case

There is neither new positive nor new cured case reported in Cambodia this morning, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The total confirmed cases in the Kingdom thus remain at 274, including 174 Cambodians, 41 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

Of them, 272 or 99.27 percent of the total cases have been recovered successfully.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press