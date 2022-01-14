COVID-19: Zero New Death for Nine Consecutive Days

Cambodia has recorded zero new COVID-19-related death for nine days in a row, which is undoubtedly thanks to the strong herd immunity being built through vaccination.

The death toll thus remains at 3,015, said the Ministry of Health in a press release this morning, announcing at the same time the recovery of 15 more patients; bringing the total cured cases in Cambodia to 117,072.

But, it continued, 10 new infections of COVID-19 were reported. They are all of Omicron variant, of which 6 were locally transmitted.

The national counts now rose to 120,728, including 275 Omicron confirmed cases (34 were Omicron community cases), the same source pointed out.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press