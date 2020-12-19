COVID-19: Zero New Positive Case, But 4 More Recovered Cases

AKP Phnom Penh, No new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was recorded in Cambodia as of this morning; the tally thus remains at 362, pointed out a press release of the Ministry of Health.

They include 241 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 9 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese. Of them, 41 are locally transmitted community cases.

At the same time, four more COVID-19 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of cured cases in the Kingdom to 345.

According to the press release, two of the new recovered cases are connected the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak in Cambodia), while the other two are imported cases. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press