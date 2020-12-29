COVID-19: Zero New Positive Case; Zero New Cured Case

There is neither new positive nor recovered case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Cambodia as of this morning, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom thus remains at 364, including 242 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese. Of them, 41 are locally transmitted community cases.

A total of 360 patients have been so far cured successfully with no fatal case, while the active cases remains at only 4.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press