COVID-19: Zero Positive Case; Zero Cured Case Reported

Cambodia reported neither new positive nor recovered case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this morning, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The tally therefore remains at 382, including 260 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese.

Of them, 362 have been so far cured successfully with no recorded fatal case, while the active cases remain at 20, among them 19 are women. They have been being hospitalised at Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and the National Centre for Combating Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh, and Battambang and Pailin Provincial Referral Hospitals.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press