CPP Endorses Gen. Hun Manet’s Candidacy for Future Prime Minister Post

The candidacy of H.E. Lt. Gen. Hun Manet for the future post of Prime Minister was endorsed by the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) during the 43rd Meeting of the CPP's 5th mandate Central Committee at the party's headquarters this morning.

The meeting was chaired by Party President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, and Honorary President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin.

Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, a three-star general, is Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army since 2018. He is the eldest son of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen.

Lt. Gen. Hun Manet was born on Oct. 20, 1977 in Koh Thmar village, Memut district, Kampong Cham province (now Thbong Khmum province) during the Khmer Rouge rule of Cambodia. He married to Pich Chanmony with two daughters and one son.

At the same meeting, Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh and H.E. Mrs. Men Sam An, two senior members of CPP, were elected the party's Vice Presidents.

The other two are Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum and Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng.

Founded in 1951, CPP has been the ruling political party of Cambodia since 1979.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press