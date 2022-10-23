CPP President Congratulates H.E. Xi Jinping for Re-election as CPC General Secretary

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has extended his sincere congratulations to H.E. Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary Communist Party of China (CPC).

“I am delighted to learn of your re-election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the recent 20th CPC National Congress. On this auspicious occasion, I wish to extend, on behalf of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency,” he wrote in his congratulatory message dated Oct. 23. “I would also like to take this opportunity to offer my sincere felicitations to all leaders and members of the CPC for the successful conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress, which will provide a new momentum to building China into a great modern socialist country.”

Under H.E. Xi Jinping’s able and wise leadership, he continued, the world applauds China’s great success in poverty alleviation, technological innovation, scientific progress, and the building of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The historic achievements have benefited not only the Chinese people, but also the world at large.

“I have no doubt that with your far-sighted vision and tireless efforts, China will achieve greater success and realise the Second Centenary Goal as well as policies and targets set by the 20th National Congress of the CPC,” he said.

In terms of bilateral relations, the CPC president underlined, Cambodia and China have enjoyed growing excellent bilateral ties and all-round close cooperation, mainly due to CPP-CPC traditional friendship and cordial relations. Over the years, the CPP and the CPC have forged their ironclad friendship, which has constantly advanced Cambodia-China bilateral relations for the interest of the peoples of the two countries.

“I look forward to continuing working closely with Your Excellency to further strengthen CPP-CPC traditional friendship and take the Cambodia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press