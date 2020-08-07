CPP President Extends Condolences to Secretary General of the Communist Party of Viet Nam

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), has sent a condolence letter to H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary General of the Communist Party of Viet Nam over the loss of H.E. Le Kha Phieu.

“I have learned with profound sorrow that His Excellency Le Kha Phieu, former Secretary General of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, passed away on August 7, 2020,” he wrote in his letter dated today.

“His Excellency Le Kha Phieu departure is a big loss of a wise statesman who dedicated his entire life to the struggle for the independence of Viet Nam and for peace and prosperity of the Vietnamese people. He was also a long-time friend of Cambodia who contributed significantly to the elevation of the bonds of fraternal friendship and close cooperation not only between the Cambodian People’s Party and the Communist Party of Viet Nam, but also between our two governments and peoples,” underlined Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

“On behalf of the Cambodian People’s Party and the people of Cambodia, I would like to convey my heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency, the Communist Party of Viet Nam and the Vietnamese people, particularly His Excellency Le Kha Phieu bereaved family, at this moment of great sorrow,” he said.

The CPP president also wished H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong good health and success in all his noble tasks.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press