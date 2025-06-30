CPP President Highlights Six Pillars of Party’s Enduring Strength



Phnom penh: Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), has highlighted six key factors behind the party’s sustained leadership and success over the past 46 years.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, speaking at the commemoration of the CPP’s 74th founding anniversary (June 28, 1951 – June 28, 2025), Samdech Techo Hun Sen outlined the following six pillars contributing to the party’s enduring strength: political righteousness, close ties with the people, a strong organisational structure, a loyal cadre of competent officials, meticulous attention to building successors, and strong internal solidarity.





The CPP was founded on June 28, 1951, as the Kampuchea People’s Revolutionary Party and was renamed the Cambodian People’s Party in 1991. Samdech Techo emphasized that these factors are crucial for maintaining the party’s leadership to ensure long-term peace and development, aligning with the aspirations of the Cambodian people.

