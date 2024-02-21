CPP President Invites Pheu Thai Leader to Visit Cambodia Next Month



Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King and President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has invited H.E. Mrs. Paetongtarn ‘Ung-Ing’ Shinawatra, President of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, to pay a visit to Cambodia in mid-March.

The invitation was extended to the Pheu Thai party leader during Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s visit to H.E. Thaksin Shinawatra, his godbrother, in Bangkok, Thailand this morning.

‘I came to visit my godbrother at home in Bangkok. Despite his illness, H.E. Thaksin received us as brothers with the participation of Ung-Ing, his youngest daughter and the President of Pheu Thai Party. To strengthen our friendship, I invited Ung-Ing to visit Cambodia on Mar. 14-15, 2024,’ wrote the former Prime Minister of Cambodia on his social media networks on Feb. 21.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen emphasised that during the meeting, the two former prime ministers did not talk about politics, but recalled the memories of the 32 years of the

ir friendship since 1992. ‘Thank you, brother and niece, for welcoming me today,’ he said.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen and H.E. Thaksin Shinawatra have become godbrothers since 1992, before H.E. Thaksin was elected Prime Minister of Thailand. Since then, they have maintained their close relationship even though H.E. Thaksin was ousted from power by a coup d’état in 2006.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen will return to Cambodia this afternoon.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse