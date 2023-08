Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen (Pic. 1), Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), holds a conversation via Videoconference with H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) from his residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province this afternoon.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse