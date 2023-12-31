CPP Supports Designation of Dec. 29 as Peace Day



The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has voiced its firm support to the designation of Dec. 29 every year as the ‘Peace Day in Cambodia,’ announced recently by Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet.

In a statement issued this evening, the ruling party said that it clearly understands that Dec. 29, 1998 is the day that Cambodia completely ended its civil war through the Win-Win policy.

Peace is priceless because it is the foundation of the development and harmonious living of the people, the foundation of democracy, and the foundation of human right respect, the source added.

The CPP also thanked Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, the Win-Win policy’s founder and operator, who have brought peace and national and territorial unity throughout Cambodia that the country has never had in the last 500 years of its history.

Moreover, the statement reiterated the CPP’s commitment to maintaining the hard-earned “peace”.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse