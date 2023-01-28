CPP, the Foundation Supporting Peace and Development of Cambodia

The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) is the leading party with a high degree of competitiveness in a liberal, multi-party democracy and the foundation supporting peace and long-term development of Cambodia.

The remarks were made by CPP Honorary President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, while he and Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, CPP President, were presiding over the opening ceremony of the party's Extraordinary Congress held here at its headquarters this morning.

Over 3,500 participants who are central committee members and senior representatives of the party from the legislative and executive bodies and at national and sub-national levels were invited to the meeting.

Samdech Heng Samrin also laid stress on the party’s success in overcoming all obstacles, allowing Cambodia to advance gradually, thanks to the right chosen path, and support and participation from the people.

Samdech Heng Samrin thanked all his party members for their efforts in fulfilling the party’s duties, and his compatriots as well as near and far foreign friends, development partners, national and international organisations for their great contribution to the cause of the Cambodian nation and people.

Recently, CPP President Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the two-day Extraordinary Congress will discuss and approve the party's strategic policy framework for 2023-2028.

Founded in 1951, CPP has been the ruling political party of Cambodia since 1979.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press