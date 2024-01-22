CPP, United Russia to Mark 25 Years of Cooperation



The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and the United Russia Party (URP) have agreed to hold necessary events to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their cooperation.

The agreement was made between CPP President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and H.E. Dmitry Medvedev, URP Chairperson, during their bilateral meeting via videoconference this afternoon.

The two leaders lauded the bilateral cooperation between the two parties with trust, mutual respect, mutual understanding and mutual support in the necessary time and circumstances, and they agreed to support each other at bilateral, multilateral and regional forums, especially in strengthening multilateralism in the region and the world.

Both leaders also saw the need for mutual cooperation in the fight against the colour revolution, and shared the common view that interference in the internal affairs of others is a threat to their national security, so the two parties will unite to do whatever it takes to avoid interfering in the internal affairs o

f each country.

Leaders of both parties see the importance of cooperation between the young leaders. H.E. Dmitry Medvedev praised the wise decision of Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other CPP leaders in choosing a young successor to continue the long-term cooperation.

Besides, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and H.E. Dmitry Medvedev voiced support for the cooperation and discussions on major forums initiated by Russia, as well as other friends in the BRICS, Eurasian community and Russia-Mekong community.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse