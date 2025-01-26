CPP’s 45th Central Committee Conference Wrapped Up After Two Days of Discussions



Phnom Penh: The 45th Central Committee Conference of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) was concluded this evening at the party’s headquarters in Phnom Penh, under the chairmanship of CPP President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, and CPP Honorary President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the two-day meeting discussed and approved the report of the party’s work achievements in 2024 and work directions in 2025. The meeting also elected four new members of the Standing Committee of the CPP Central Party, bringing the current total members of the Standing Committee to 60.





The 45th Central Committee Conference expressed its gratitude to all compatriots for their trust and strong support in the CPP’s leadership in the past 46 years so that the party has full possibility to successfully serve the nation and the people. The CPP called upon all compatriots to continue working together to attain more major achievements in the construction and defence of the Cambodian motherland towards a prosperous future on the path of peace, democracy, rule of law, and development.





A total of 3,555 participants who are central committee members and senior representatives of the party from the legislative and executive bodies and at the national and sub-national levels joined the meeting. Founded in 1951, CPP has been the ruling political party of Cambodia since 1979.

