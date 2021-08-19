CRC Donates US$100,000 to Myanmar Red Cross Society

The Cambodian Red Cross (CRC) has decided to donate US$100,000 to the Myanmar Red Cross Society to support its humanitarian mission during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The CRC announced the decision on its official Facebook page yesterday afternoon.

In July this year, the CRC, led by Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk as Honorary President and Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen as President, also granted US$50,000 to Nepal Red Cross Society and US$100,000 to Viet Nam Red Cross Society in contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in those countries.

On Aug. 17, the Royal Government of Cambodia announced to donate US$200,000 in cash and medical equipment, including 3 million Face Masks, 500,000 Rapid Tests, Personal Protection Equipment-PPE 2,000 sets, 100 units of Oxygen Concentrator, 20 units of Ventilator Machine and 20 units of Patient Monitor + Accessories, to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, in addition to the Kingdom’s pledge of US$100,000 for the ASEAN humanitarian assistance to Myanmar through AHA Centre.

H.E. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health and Chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee to Combat COVID-19, will lead a delegation to deliver the above-mentioned donations by a special flight to be arranged to Nay Pyi Taw soon.

