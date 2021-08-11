Creo appoints commercial leader Graeme Kenny as Chief Revenue Officer

Head of Croda Personal Care in North America joins Creo to support commercial rollout

SAN DIEGO, CA – AUGUST 11, 2021– Creo, an ingredient technology company with a proprietary platform for producing natural cannabinoids without the cannabis plant, today announces that it has appointed Graeme Kenny as Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately.

Graeme has over 20 years’ experience working for Croda International Plc, a global leader in the manufacture of specialty chemicals, fragrances and nutritional ingredients for the personal care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and health and wellness segments. Most recently, he was head of Croda’s Personal Care business in North America, with responsibility for all sales, marketing and technical teams in the region.

Graeme’s role at Creo will be to lead commercial rollout in the new fast emerging category of cannabinoid ingredients. Creo’s mission is to bring the benefits of cannabinoids, produced sustainably through advanced biology, to every household beginning with Cannabigerol (CBG) and Cannabigerolic acid (CBGA). There is a growing body of scientific evidence suggesting CBG and CBGA may have a range of benefits for health, wellness and beauty applications.

Roy Lipski, CEO and co-founder of Creo, said: “I’m delighted Graeme has chosen to join Creo to spearhead our commercial activities. Graeme has decades of experience in category creation and commercial development in the cosmetics, personal care and wellness industry. He is the ideal person to support Creo at this exciting juncture of our development.”

Graeme Kenny, CRO, added: “The cannabinoids market is looking poised to make significant inroads into a number of health, wellness and personal care markets, fuelled by a revolution in natural manufacturing and growing scientific evidence of their benefits. I’m thrilled to be joining Creo and working with Roy and the team to bring cannabinoids to the mainstream.”

Creo has recently completed its first commercial bio-fermentation and has announced partnership with Fifth & Root and Joiya to bring innovative CBG-based skincare products to market.

About Creo

Creo is an ingredients technology company that produces high quality cannabinoids using the natural process of fermentation. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in California, Creo’s mission is to enable the creation of value-added cannabinoid products that help people everywhere, at scale and in a more environmentally sustainable way, using advanced biology instead of the cannabis plant. Creo’s technology partner and major shareholder is industry-leading biotechnology firm Genomatica. To learn more, visit creoingredients.com.

