CRH Pioneers Wind Farm for Cement Plant Energy Needs in Romania.



NEW YORK: CRH (NYSE: CRH), a leading provider of building materials solutions, has developed a new wind farm to provide renewable electricity to its Medgidia Cement Plant in Romania. The wind farm is the first in the country to exclusively power a cement plant. It will meet a significant proportion of the Medgidia Plant’s annual energy requirements, helping to lower the carbon footprint of the products it produces, while also contributing to Romania’s clean energy transition.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, Eunice Heath, Chief Sustainability Officer of CRH, stated that the project is a significant step in clean energy for the company. Heath emphasized that building a wind farm to power the cement plant showcases CRH’s commitment to decarbonizing and providing lower carbon building materials solutions for its customers. This initiative aligns with CRH’s ongoing efforts to create a more resilient and sustainable built environment, addressing the changing needs of construction.