“Crime is a crime, and it cannot be justified for other aspirations,” Cambodia Mission Insists

AKP Phnom Penh--The Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Geneva deplores the personal views dated May 7, 2021 of Professor Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, as to a domestic trial in the country. As her comments are fallacious and misleading, the Permanent Mission of Cambodia wishes to make some observations below.

1. Cambodia cherishes all duly registered NGOs operating within the boundary of law. Regretfully, Professor Lawlor seems to advocate the work of an unlawful organisation disguised under the environment badge. Despite the self-dissolution by its founder in 2017, the de facto leader continues exploiting this movement. Recently, he confessed publicly that his agenda is “more than environment” and that “all means” must be used to change the leadership of the state. The self-proclaimed rights defenders are not entitled to break the law with impunity. Crime is a crime, and it cannot be justified for other aspirations.

2. Professor Lawlor has never ever stressed that the exercise of freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly carries with it special duties, responsibilities and limitations, as stipulated in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Such a failure emboldens those who break the law, spread fake news and incite violence and social division, all of which potentially plunge Cambodia into chaos.

3. Cambodia courts rule a case on the basis of due process and concrete evidence, not hearsay. The fact is that defence lawyers, foreign diplomatic corps and civil society organisations were physically present in the courtroom attests to participatory and transparent judicial proceedings. There is no shortage of examples that pro-ruling party individuals, if abusing the law, have been penalised.

4. Her inappropriate remark on the Cambodian court is interfering national judicial system of a sovereign state. The demand for the government to arbitrarily release anyone is tantamount to an attack on the power separation and independence of the judiciary, guaranteed under the Constitution.

5. It is incumbent upon the Special Rapporteur to strictly adhere to the “Code of Conduct” and “Manual of Operations of the Special Procedure Mandate Holders”, which underline the importance of establishing facts duly cross-checked and observing national legislations and the UN Charter. Only with such cautious and due diligence to the said protocols will enable states in general and Cambodia in particular to maintain the trust and cooperation with this mechanism.

The Permanent Mission of Cambodia reaffirms the government’s steadfast commitment to continuing to ensure the exercise of all rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution and within the rule of law for the best interests of all law-abiding citizens, not any particular group.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press