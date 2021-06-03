Crop Monitor for Early Warning | No. 61 – June 2021

Overview:

In East Africa, planting and development of main season cereals is underway with generally favourable conditions in the north and areas of concern in the south and Belg producing regions of Ethiopia due to persistent dry conditions. In West Africa, planting and development of main season cereals is underway across the south of the subregion, and overall conditions are favourable except in conflict affected areas. In the Middle East and North Africa, conditions for wheat crops are mixed as dry conditions impacted parts of the region, and below-average production is likely in some areas. In Southern Africa, harvesting of main season maize crops is now complete with favourable to exceptional yields in most regions except in parts of Angola, Madagascar, and Mozambique where crops were unable to recover from prolonged drought. In Central and South Asia, harvesting of winter wheat crops is underway with mixed conditions due to persistent dryness in parts of Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Planting and development of spring wheat crops continued under generally favourable conditions except in Afghanistan due to dry conditions. In northern Southeast Asia, harvesting of dry-season rice is nearing completion with favourable production prospects despite earlier concerns of limited irrigation water supply. Sowing of wet-season rice is underway, and planted area is expected to slightly decrease. In Central America and the Caribbean, there is concern for main season cereals in Cuba and Haiti due to rainfall deficits. Elsewhere, conditions are generally favourable for planting of Primera season cereals.

Source: GEOGLAM