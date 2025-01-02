Cruise Ship Brings Hundreds of Tourists to Cambodia’s Sihanoukville



SIHANOUKVILLE: Nearly 500 multinational tourists arrived in Cambodia on Tuesday, as the “SEABOURN ENCORE” cruise ship docked at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, bringing visitors from 33 different countries to explore the coastal province of Preah Sihanouk. The influx of tourists highlights the growing role of tourism in Cambodia’s economic landscape.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the cruise ship, measuring 210.5 meters in length and sailing under the Bahamian flag, brought a total of 470 tourists, with 250 women among them. The majority of the visitors hailed from the United States (170), the United Kingdom (76), and Australia (63). They spent the day experiencing various cultural resorts, beaches, and other attractions in the region.

The cruise ship, which arrived from Vietnam, carried 402 crewmembers representing 47 different nationalities, including 103 women. After their day-long visit, the vessel departed for Thailand in the evening. The arrival of the SEABOURN ENCORE is part of a larger trend,

as more tourism vessels bring increasing numbers of international tourists and crew members to Cambodia through the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port.

Tourism is considered a vital sector for Cambodia, expected to significantly contribute to the nation’s macroeconomic growth and social development. The influx of tourists is anticipated to play a crucial role in boosting Cambodia’s GDP in the coming years.