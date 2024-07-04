CSL BEHRING ANNOUNCES FIRST TWO PATIENTS TREATED WITH HEMGENIX® (ETRANACOGENE DEZAPARVOVEC) GENE THERAPY FOR HEMOPHILIA B IN EUROPE



Global biotechnology leader CSL Behring (ASX: CSL) today announced that two hemophilia B patients were treated with the gene therapy HEMGENIX® (etranacogene dezaparvovec) at Hemophilia Treatment Centers in France. This milestone achievement makes HEMGENIX® the first gene therapy administered as a treatment in a real-world setting for hemophilia B in Europe.

HEMGENIX® is the first one-time gene therapy approved in Europe for the treatment of adults with severe and moderately severe hemophilia B, an inherited bleeding disorder caused by the lack of Factor IX (a protein needed to produce blood clots to stop bleeding). It is used in adults without a history of Factor IX inhibitors.¹

Source: BERNAMA News Agency