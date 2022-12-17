Cuba and Cambodia boost medical cooperation

HAVANA, The willingness of the Cuban Government to strengthen medical collaboration with the Kingdom of Cambodia was ratified by meeting between José Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban Minister of Public Health, and Or Vandine, Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Health.

Vandine said she was glad to be in the Island to learn about its health care system and conveyed her government’s appreciation that Cambodian students can become doctors in Cuba’s medical schools, in line with her country’s intention to expand this service as based on the Cuban experience.

Both parties also discussed matters of common interest such as scientific and academic exchanges—mainly as regards the treatment of chronic non-communicable diseases such as cancer and diabetes—and the possibility of promoting talks between their regulatory authorities to facilitate the introduction in Cambodia of Cuban biotechnology products and to train Cambodian staff on their use.

On his part, Portal Miranda reasserted Cuba’s commitment to work together with Cambodia in order to boost cooperation and keep working for the benefit of both peoples.

In addition to a Memorandum of Understanding signed in September, Cuba and Cambodia rely on an action plan approved during the visit of the Cuban minister to that country in October.

