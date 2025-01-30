

Havana: Cuba has openly opposed the United States’ decision to imprison migrants at the Guantanamo Naval Base. The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement criticizing the U.S. administration’s plan to detain tens of thousands of migrants, describing it as a manifestation of the harsh measures taken by the U.S. government to address challenges stemming from its own economic and social policies.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Cuba argues that many migrants facing expulsion are victims of exploitative U.S. policies and have historically filled vital roles across various sectors such as agriculture, construction, and industry. The statement further claims that these individuals have been encouraged by U.S. immigration policies, which are described as selectively welcoming due to political motivations and as a response to socioeconomic damages caused by U.S. actions.

The Cuban government highlights the contributions made by these migrants to the U.S. economy, emphasizing that many have estab

lished lives, including employment and family, in the United States. The statement also points out that the Guantanamo Naval Base, where the U.S. intends to detain these migrants, is situated on Cuban territory and remains under what Cuba considers illegal military occupation.

The Ministry statement warns that the proposed use of Guantanamo for detaining migrants could lead to increased risk and insecurity in the area, potentially threatening peace and stability. Additionally, it raises concerns about the possibility of mistakes and misinterpretations that could have severe consequences.