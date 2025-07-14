Customs Revenue Collection Up 21 Percent in H1



Phnom penh: The General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia (GDCE) has collected approximately US$1,479 million in the first half of this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 21 percent. This significant growth in customs revenue was detailed in a report shared during a meeting on July 11, chaired by GDCE Director General H.E. Kun Nhim.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the revenue collection for the first half of the year represents about 58.6 percent of the 2025 financial management plan. The report highlights various challenges faced by the GDCE, including the increasing complexity and scope of free trade agreement implementations, a shift towards domestic production over imports, and broader tax and duty incentives aimed at attracting investment.





H.E. Kun Nhim also pointed out the rising population of small-cylinder and electric vehicles in the country, which is contributing to changes in revenue dynamics. Additionally, the development of new and more sophisticated tax evasion activities poses ongoing challenges for the GDCE. Cambodia relies on two main institutions for tax collection: the General Department of Taxation (GDT), which handles interior taxes like income, salary, value-added, and property taxes, and the General Department of Customs and Excise, which focuses on customs duties and excise taxes.

