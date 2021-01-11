CWS Rejects Rumours over Kaavan

Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS) has rejected rumours that Kaavan, 35, male elephant will be used for breeding purposes.

“Regretfully, there is an ongoing need to contend with rumours and misinformation regarding the life of Kaavan at CWS. It is said that Kaavan will be used to intentionally breed with other elephants. That of course is patently false. That does not meet well with our philosophy or model of care. We are not interested to breed animals, but rather to rescue them out of suffering, and to provide a natural home for them to enjoy their lives free from fear and harm,” underlined CWS in a statement.

“Our principal aims at CWS are to protect wildlife, our forest habitat, and to inspire others to good stewardship of the natural beauty of Cambodia. CWS has been open to volunteers to help us work in our project and support the local community in many ways, as the construction of a school for local children and a hospital for the community. The main support of CWS has been Save Elephant Foundation Thailand. CWS does not receive any funds from any government bodies. Our work follows our own rules. No external group is able to use our animals for special interest,” it continued.

“For Kaavan, we are honoured to share in his rescue, and to be able to provide a true home for him. Kaavan has passed through so much tragedy and sadness in his life. We will do our best to bring his spirit back to him. As we continue with the construction and provision of his forest home, Kaavan is before our watchful eye daily. We are very happy to see his changes, but it will take a long time to heal. Kaavan will no longer be exploited by any one in any way, but with his feet solidly on the land of CWS, he will be safe and free to explore what it means to be a bull elephant,” added CWS.

Kaavan, commonly known as the loneliest elephant in the world, was rescued and transferred from Pakistan to live in the forest in a protected area in Cambodia on Nov. 30, 2020, under CWS’ care. Once he familiarised with Cambodian forest, he will be released into the natural forest of the Kulen Prom Tep Wildlife Sanctuary in Oddar Meanchey province on an area of approximately 4,350 hectares.

Three female elephants, Dipoh – Arun Reah and Sarai Mia – have been introduced to Kaavan because the elephants prefer to live in herds, but not for breeding.

Cambodia currently has between 400 to 600 individuals of Asian elephant living in protected area in the Cardamom Mountains and in northern Cambodia (Mondulkiri, Rattanakiri).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press