Cyberattacks Targeting Ukrainian Government Agencies and Businesses Spike, Putting Private Content Communications at Risk

Kiteworks offers its platform free to Ukrainian government agencies and businesses to help them protect sensitive communications

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kiteworks , the leading platform for ensuring regulatory compliance and effectively managing risk with every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content, announced today that as cyberattacks on Ukrainian government agencies and businesses continue to increase, it is offering the Kiteworks platform free to them.

The digital threats posed by the invasion of Ukraine can pose a serious risk to sensitive data that Ukrainian government agencies and businesses send and store. Whether data is at rest or in motion, it can be targeted by the Putin-led regime in Russia and malicious bad actors affiliated with the Russian government with different vectors of cyberattacks that can expose sensitive government and business information. Private data types include everything from mission-critical military and political data to strategic and tactical business operational data; successful breaches of this sensitive data can put operations, infrastructure, soldiers, and civilians at risk.

The Kiteworks platform enables Ukrainian government agencies and businesses to create Private Content Networks for the communication of sensitive content into, within, and out of their organizations. Kiteworks uses a hardened virtual application with enterprise-grade encryption. Data at rest is encrypted with AES-256 while data in motion uses TLS 1.2 encryption. Kiteworks’ proactive defense-in-depth security approach employs layers of security such as real-time alerts, network firewalls and web application firewalls, incident response, and geofencing using block-lists and watch-lists for IP address ranges.

Using the Kiteworks platform, Ukrainian government agencies and businesses can track and control who accesses sensitive data, on what devices, and to whom it is sent. Government and business administrators control folder structure, access, permissions, expiration, locking, and versioning and manage third-party access privileges to folders and individual files. Finally, Ukrainian users can share their private content via any number of communication channels—web applications, mobile apps, secure email, secure file share, and secure file transfer.

Ukrainian government agencies and businesses can secure their Private Content Network from Kiteworks directly from the company website. Once the request for free access to the Kiteworks platform is received, the Kiteworks team validates the request and sends an activation email to the Ukrainian government entity or business requesting access. The free offer from Kiteworks consists of Kiteworks Business Edition and starts with 500 licenses, though additional licenses are available upon request.

“Our executive management team and board monitor the behavior of countries in which we conduct operations,” said Tim Freestone, Chief Strategy Officer at Kiteworks. “We were quite concerned and disturbed by the growing aggression—including coordinated cyberattacks—of the Putin-led regime and discontinued operations in the Russian Federation about six weeks before the start of the Ukraine crisis. We are appalled by the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the horrendous damage being inflicted on Ukrainian infrastructure, businesses, and people. Seeking to demonstrate our solidarity with the Ukrainian people who have shown unwavering bravery and resiliency to the entire world, Kiteworks is making our platform free to all Ukrainian government agencies and businesses. Using the Kiteworks platform, they have a Private Content Network that protects sensitive content that is shared—including with third parties—and saved from malicious breaches.”

Ukrainian government agencies and businesses can get the Kiteworks platform here.

About Kiteworks

Kiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications.

Media Contact

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

(410) 302-9459

ostrovsky@hi-touchpr.com



