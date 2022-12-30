Cycling Promoted Ahead of SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia

President of the Cambodian Cycling Federation has encouraged the expansion of cycling ahead of the SEA Games 2023 to be hosted by Cambodia.

H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce and President of the Cambodian Cycling Federation, made the call in the closing ceremony of the 2022 National Cycling Championship in Siem Reap province early this week.

He stressed on further training for nursery level and increasing the number of cyclists at clubs and associations in provinces, cities, ministries, and institutions; and the strengthening of the capacity of coaches, athletes, and technical officials.

The minister also urged for the strengthening of the federation’s internal management structure and relation between the clubs and associations across the country, and the engagement of more development partners.

The 2022 National Cycling Championship was a good opportunity for Cambodian athletes to warm up their capacity for the SEA Games 2023, he added.

The event taking place from Dec. 26 to 27 attracted the participation of 285 cyclists, according to Mr. Nou Chamroeun, Secretary General of Cambodian Cycling Federation.

Of the number, 80 competed for Road Bike and 205 others for Mountain Bike.

Road Bike included three disciplines: Man Junior Road Bike, Man Elite Road Bike, and Man Master Road Bike.

Mountain Bike covered four disciplines which were Man Junior Mountain Bike, Man Elite Mountain Bike, Women Mountain Bike and Man Master Mountain Bike.

Twelve Cambodian national athletes, 4 of them are female, joined the tournament to accumulate more experience for the SEA Games 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press