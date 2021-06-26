Daily COVID-19 Cases in Cambodia Remain High

The daily cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia remain high with the detection of 745 new infections this morning; bringing the tally to 46,810.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, 62 of the new cases are imported and the rest are community cases linked to the Feb. 20 outbreak.

At the same time, 670 new recoveries were registered; the total cured cases in the Kingdom increased to 41,439.

Besides, 14 more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19; the death toll now stood at 523.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press