Danish Organisation, Yayasan Sabah Join Forces To Restore Silam Coast Conservation Area



LAHAD DATU, A collaborative forest restoration project between the Danish organisation Preferred by Nature (PbN) and the Yayasan Sabah Group (KYS) is underway to restore the Silam Coast Conservation Area (SCCA) here.

Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Ghulamhaidar Khan Bahadar said the project, focusing on approximately 100 hectares of the 2,770-hectare conservation area, aims to rehabilitate the ecosystem damaged by nearly eight years of logging.

He noted that the RM1.2 million funding from PbN will enhance the monitoring and supervision of SCCA.

“I am confident that this partnership will significantly advance our efforts to address environmental damage and promote sustainability,” he told Bernama.

On Aug 22, KYS formalised this initiative by signing a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with PbN.

Ghulamhaidar added that 360 hectares within SCCA have the potential for restoration, which could elevate the area as a prime location for marine research and coastal ecotourism on Sabah’s east coast.

He also expressed h

ope that the collaboration would extend to the restoration of the surrounding mangrove forests and coral reefs.

Located in Darvel Bay, approximately 23 kilometres from Lahad Datu, the SCCA is a unique intersection of land and sea wildlife, boasting rich mangrove forests and diverse marine life.

The area is classified as a totally protected area (TPA), encompassing the Tumunong Hallu and Bangkuruan mangrove forest reserves, along with the nearby Tabun and Saranga islands.

KYS, through its Conservation and Environmental Management Division (CEMD), will oversee the restoration activities, ensuring the effective use of PbN’s funds.

Ghulamhaidar said before the MoA signing, KYS hosted a workshop for 17 local community leaders, providing training in sustainable land management.

This initiative aims to foster a sense of ownership and ensure the long-term care of the restored area. The workshop featured speakers from KYS, the Sabah Forestry Department and Reef Check Malaysia.

Local community involvement is cruc

ial to the success of the restoration project, with participants engaged in activities such as seed collection, nursery management and planting.

The restoration proposal for the SCCA was approved by KYS management and supported by the Sabah Forestry Department as part of PbN’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

A 2015 scientific expedition recorded 24 mammal species, 60 bird species and 63 mangrove tree species in the SCCA.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency