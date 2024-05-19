DAP TO CONTINUE THE LATE KARPAL’S LEGACY IN PARTY’S STRUGGLE – LIM



GEORGE TOWN, The DAP will continue the legacy of the party’s late political figure and former chairman, Datuk Seri Karpal Singh, in its struggle, says National DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng.

He said in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Karpal Singh’s death, the 58-year-old party would continue to uphold the principles emphasised by the ‘Tiger of Jelutong,’ which was to firmly adhere to the struggle based on the Federal Constitution.

“We must ensure the supremacy of the Constitution; that is our principle. Whenever Karpal dealt with any matter or made a decision, he would always ask if it was constitutional or not. So we use the same principle,” he told the media after attending the ‘Karpal Singh Tribute Forum’ here today.

Meanwhile, DAP National deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo said he hoped all parties and especially those in the Unity Government would embrace and continue Karpal’s Singh fighting spirit for the sake of the country.

The second of Karpal’s five children said his father had made a profo

und impact on the people, as evidenced by the many who still remembered his contributions.

“Karpal was indeed firm in his struggle… always appearing as a lawyer for those in need, sometimes doing it for free because they could not afford to pay (legal fees). His struggle must be continued,” he said.

Gobind, who is also Digital Minister, said his late father’s struggle in politics and law, especially helping the underprivileged to obtain justice, had become an inspiration for today’s youth.

Meanwhile, former deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), and Karpal’s third child, Ramkarpal Singh, said he was confident that his father would support the establishment of a Unity Government if he were still alive, as the latter always put his country and party first.

‘The country today is very different from what it was in the early 2000s but one thing I am very certain of is that he always put the nation first and his party. If you look into that context, perhaps he would

approve the Unity Government today. I think he would,’ he said.

He also hoped the Unity Government would continue Karpal’s noble efforts for the people despite facing several issues typically experienced by every new government administration.

Also present at the event were former DAP adviser Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

Karpal, 74, died in an accident on the North-South Expressway near Gua Tempurung, Gopeng, in March 2014, which also claimed the life of his assistant, Michael Cornelius, 39.

Having served as the Member of Parliament for Jelutong from 1978 to 1990 and Bukit Gelugor from 2004 to 2014, Karpal was the third DAP national chairman from 2004 until his death.

