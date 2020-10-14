Dara Sakor International Airport Scheduled to Operate in Mid 2021

Dara Sakor International Airport of Koh Kong province is scheduled to commence its operation within the second semester of 2021.

The update was shared by H.E. Mao Havannall, Minister in charge of the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) when leading a delegation to inspect the construction site of the Dara Sakor International Airport at Koh Kong province recently.

The construction of the airport is expected to finish before Mar. 20, 2021.

Through the investment by the Chinese-owned Union Development Group (UDG), the US$3.5-billion worth airport covers about 4.5 hectares of land surface in Botom Sakor district, Koh Kong province.

It is one of three airports currently under construction, and the other two are the new Phnom Penh international airport located in Kandal and Takeo provinces, and the new Siem Reap international airport in Siem Reap province.

