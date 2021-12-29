Dec. 29 to be Marked on National Calendar

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has requested to include December 29 on the national calendar, but it is not a public holiday.

“From next year, December 29 can be marked as the Anniversary of Win-Win Policy, but is not a public holiday,” the Premier said at the inauguration ceremony of the administrative building of the Ministry of National Defence this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also shared some views and historical facts about the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, Win-Win Policy and peace building process in the Kingdom.

The Prime Minister stressed that peace is the indispensable factor of the current macro-economic progress, and development of Cambodia.

December 29, 1998 marks the end to the civil war in Cambodia thanks to the Win-Win Policy initiated and led by Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press