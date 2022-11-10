~ To introduce skincare as its debut category ~

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone launches her self-care brand, 82°E today. A pioneering advocate of mental, physical and emotional well-being, her brand will offer premium, high-performance products that make the practice of self-care a simple, effective, and enjoyable part of everyday life.

Pronounced Eighty-Two East, the brand name is inspired by the meridian that runs longitudinally through India and defines the standard time of the country. 82°E reflects Deepika Padukone’s journey and experience as a modern woman who is rooted in India but global in her outlook.

The brand will launch with skincare as its inaugural category this month. 82°E’s skincare products are formulated by in-house experts, and each product combines an Indian ingredient with a scientific compound into a powerful formula. 82°E products have been thoughtfully designed to make skincare a delightful ritual.

82°E takes pride in being India’s first celebrity-owned self-care brand that is backed by global institutional venture capitalists. On the occasion of launching her very own self-care brand, Deepika Padukone, Co-founder, 82°E, says: “Wherever I am in the world, practising simple acts of self-care consistently, helps me stay grounded and enables me to feel my most centered. With 82°E, I hope to inspire us all to connect with our truest, most authentic selves through consistent and humble self-care practices. The first step in that direction is our range of skincare products that have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted, and clinically tested so you can build simple, joyful, and effective everyday rituals to care for the health of your skin.”

The launch of 82°E also marks Padukone’s foray into full-fledged entrepreneurship, expanding her mission to leave behind a distinguished legacy and to inspire people to live authentic lives beyond her professional endeavours as an actor, producer, and mental health advocate.

82°E has ambitions to expand into other categories that support a holistic approach to self-care. To learn more about 82°E’s offerings, please visit 82e.com.

About 82°E:

82°E is on a mission to make the practice of self-care simple, joyful and effective through high-quality and high-performance products. Born in India, for the world, 82°E will launch with a set of skincare products that support the fundamentals of skin health, with ambitions to expand into other categories that support a modern, holistic approach to self-care.

Pronounced Eighty Two East, the brand is inspired by the standard meridian that passes through the India, and reflects Deepika Padukone’s personal and professional journey as a modern Indian woman who is strongly rooted in her homeland, global in her outlook and appeal, and committed to her physical and emotional well-being.

Rigorously sourced, carefully crafted, and clinically tested: 82°E’s skincare line is made with science and spirit. Each of the brand’s products combines time-tested Indian ingredients with powerful scientific compounds to create revolutionary formulas for healthy, radiant skin.

Contact Information:

Namrata More

Manager – PR & KOL Marketing

namrata.more@82e.com

+91-9820830759

Bryna Rifkin

Partner

bryna@narrative-pr.com

+14243208024

Related Images

Image 1: Deepika Padukone

Global Indian Icon

Image 2

Image 3

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8694305