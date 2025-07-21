Defence Ministry Explains Landmine Explosion by Thai Soldiers’ Deviation of Patrol Route



Phnom penh: The Ministry of National Defence of the Kingdom of Cambodia has categorically denied Thailand’s accusation against Cambodia concerning the injury of three Thai soldiers due to a landmine explosion on July 16, 2025, in Techo Morokot village, Morokot commune, Choam Ksan district, Preah Vihear province.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, a statement released this afternoon by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, highlighted that Cambodia has repeatedly warned the Thai side to strictly follow mutually agreed routes for patrols, as these areas still contain many unexploded landmines, which have even harmed Cambodian civilians.





The statement emphasized that the Thai soldiers violated the agreement outlined in the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU-2000) by deviating from their established patrol routes and creating a new route that entered Cambodia’s sovereign territory. This territory is recognized based on the 1:200,000-scale map, the result of boundary demarcation and pillar placement between Indochina and Siam, consistent with the spirit of the Franco-Siamese treaties of 1904 and 1907. Their incursion resulted in injury due to a landmine, a remnant of war.





The statement asserted that respect for sovereignty and international law must be demonstrated through action, not just words. Therefore, Cambodia urged the Thai side to fully implement the MOU-2000 and utilize international legal mechanisms, including the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to resolve border disputes. This approach is deemed essential to achieve true and lasting peace and prevent further injuries or loss of life among innocent civilians.





The incident also prompted serious questions about the Thai military leadership’s intent, as articulated by the Spokesperson: Why were the troops ordered to patrol outside the agreed route, despite knowing the area’s hazards due to wartime landmines and Cambodia’s repeated warnings? The Spokesperson questioned whether this was an intentional act designed to provoke tension that could escalate the situation into confrontation.





The Ministry of National Defence Kingdom of Cambodia reiterated its call for the Thai side to cease actions infringing on Cambodia’s territorial integrity and to refrain from behavior threatening peace and stability along the border.





As a country heavily affected by landmines, Cambodia has been active in fulfilling its obligations as a State Party to the Ottawa Convention banning the use of anti-personnel mines. Cambodia has been recognized by the international community for its success in demining and destroying all types of anti-personnel mines and for its contributions to the United Nations’ mine-clearing efforts in other war-affected countries.





The Ministry of National Defence and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces reaffirmed their support for the Royal Government of Cambodia’s position to resolve the border issue with Thailand through peaceful means and based on international law. This includes referring disputes over Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, Ta Krabei Temple, and the Mom Bei area to the ICJ.





They further expressed unwavering determination to defend Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, vowing that not even a single millimeter of Cambodian land will be lost, regardless of the cost.

