Defence Spokesperson: Cambodian Soldiers Held by Thailand for 11 Days



Phnom penh: Since 7:50 a.m. on July 29, 2025-just hours after the ceasefire came into effect-the 18 Cambodian soldiers have been unlawfully held by the Thai side for 11 days, 8 hours, and 10 minutes, H.E. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, Under Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, said during a press briefing at 4:00 p.m. today.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the spokesperson reiterated her call for Thailand to promptly return all 18 military personnel to Cambodia, in line with international humanitarian law and in response to urgent appeals from various partner countries and international organisations.





‘We are committed to ensuring that no military personnel are left behind or abandoned. Our stance remains firm in advocating for the immediate release and safe return of our detained personnel,’ she stressed.





The spokesperson also reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to working constructively, in good faith, and in close cooperation with Thailand, Malaysia, other ASEAN member states, and relevant partners to ensure the full and effective implementation of the ceasefire. She emphasised that Cambodia seeks to resolve all issues peacefully in accordance with international law, the UN Charter, and the ASEAN Charter.

