Defence Spokesperson Confirms Stability Along Cambodia-Thailand Frontline



Phnom penh: The situation along the frontline in Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces has remained calm and stable from midnight until 6:00 a.m. on Aug. 9, according to H.E. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, Under Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, during a press briefing in Phnom Penh this morning.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Cambodian armed forces remain strong, fully vigilant, and committed to implementing the agreement reached at the recent Extraordinary Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Regarding the Interim Observer Team (IOT), H.E. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said they are actively carrying out their mission to inspect the implementation of the ceasefire on the ground. On Aug. 8, the IOT visited the headquarters of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) and several other locations supporting the mission in Oddar Meanchey province.

The IOT comprises representatives from seven countries, led by the Malaysian Defence Attach

é to Cambodia, Colonel Nazlee Bin Abdul Rahim, and joined by delegates from Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam. Their active participation, she stressed, reflects a shared commitment to ensuring the ceasefire’s success and durability, ultimately aiming to promote peace, stability, cooperation, and development for the peoples of both Cambodia and Thailand.

The spokesperson also renewed Cambodia’s call for Thailand to immediately release and repatriate the 18 captured Cambodian soldiers currently in Thai custody. She reaffirmed Cambodia’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that no soldier is ever left behind or forgotten.

Her remarks followed a meeting on Aug. 8 between H.E. Lt. Gen. Rath Dararoth, Secretary of State at the Ministry of National Defence, and H.E. Lloyd Gillett, Regional Armed Forces Delegate of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). During the meeting, H.E. Gillett confirmed that, according to the ICRC’s recent humanitarian visit, all 18 Cambodian so

ldiers unlawfully detained by the Thai side are safe and in good health.