Deputy Prime Minister Closes ALOHA International Mental Arithmetic Competition in Phnom Penh



Phnom penh: Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, presided over the closing ceremony of the 2025 ALOHA International Mental Arithmetic Competition in Phnom Penh on July 20 afternoon. In his address, Dr. Hang Chuon Naron extended a warm welcome to all Cambodian and international students who participated in the competition. He lauded both the national and international ALOHA teams for their dedicated efforts in organising the global event and for arranging educational visits for students from over 40 countries to explore Cambodia’s rich culture and tourist attractions.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted that the competition not only sharpens students’ calculation and analytical skills but also offers a profound opportunity to learn about Cambodia’s culture, civilisation, and development. He commended the talent and commitment of all participants, emphasising that their courage to test their abilities, pu

rsue knowledge, and engage in healthy competition would inspire them to continue striving for excellence, particularly in mathematics, regardless of the results.

He expressed confidence that the programme would provide students with valuable experiences, laying a strong foundation for their future academic and personal growth. On behalf of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, Dr. Hang Chuon Naron thanked the founders and board members of the ALOHA International Mental Arithmetic Programmes, parents, guardians, and all stakeholders for their active collaboration with the Royal Government in developing Cambodia’s human resources and promoting educational leadership.

He voiced his hope that the international competition would serve as a bridge to connect cultures, strengthen friendships, foster mutual understanding and respect, and create lasting memories among participants, thereby deepening their appreciation for cultural diversity-an essential element for building peaceful, prosperous, and developed

societies.

The ALOHA Mental Arithmetic Programme trains children in rapid and advanced calculation using the abacus, aiming to enhance memory and brain development through systematic practice focused on efficiency, accuracy, and concentration. The programme is structured into two categories: one for young children aged 5 to 7, comprising 10 levels, and another for children aged 8 to 13, with 8 levels.