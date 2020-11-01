Despite COVID-19, Cambodian Air Traffic Remain Open

As the world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has never shut down its air traffic, but just banned travel from some destinations.

According to a report of the Ministry of Tourism, between January and September 2020, Cambodia's air traffic was still active, with a steady stream of arrivals and departures.

In the first nine months of 2020, the number of Cambodians who went abroad by air were recorded at around 317,502, a decrease of about 79.3 percent, while that of foreigners leaving the country stood at some 1.3 million, down 72 percent.

At the same time, about 1.12 million Cambodians returned home through Phnom Penh International Airport, down 37.3 percent while the number of foreign visitors was 851.439, down 73 percent.

In total, the number of Cambodian passengers arriving in Cambodia by air dropped by 32.6 percent to 4.43 million, and that of foreign arrivals declined by 72.3 percent to 1.6 million.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press