DEXIS Innovation Continues With New DEXIS Ti2 Sensor as Successor to the DEXIS Titanium Sensor, the #1 Selling Intraoral Sensor in the United States

QUAKERTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Today, DEXIS launches the latest innovation in its digital ecosystem with an all-new dental intraoral sensor, the DEXIS Ti2 Sensor. The DEXIS digital ecosystem is a comprehensive, AI-powered platform for dental imaging, designed to connect and streamline digital workflows for enhanced productivity.

The Ti2 sensor builds on the success of its predecessor, the DEXIS Titanium Sensor, the #1 digital intraoral sensor in the United States.* In 2023, DEXIS sensors processed over 167 million images, making it a top choice for intraoral sensors and scanners, as well as x-ray and CBCT technology worldwide.

Bringing several new features to the DEXIS 2D imaging portfolio, the Ti2 sensor includes:

A housing design that’s twice as durable as previous generations

A proactive servicing module

Access to 2D AI Dental Findings that automatically detect up to six types of dental findings on 2D radiographs

With DEXIS, 2D AI Dental Findings are integrated into both DTX Studio Clinic and DEXIS Imaging Suite software-not a separate third-party application. 2D AI Dental Findings automatically identifies periapical radiolucency, bone loss, calculus, caries, discrepancy at margin of existing restoration, and root canal filling deficiency.

"For patients with periodontal disease, we have identified sub-gingival calculus and monitored their bone levels. Caries detection and diagnosis is clear and precise with the contrast available with these images," said Dr. Moe Katz of Katz & Pfeffer Dental Studio.

The Ti2 sensor housing is twice as durable and two times as drop-resistant as the Titanium Sensor. The new posterior holder and WiseAngle cable design reduce stress on the sensor/cable connection, further strengthening the Ti2 sensor.

DEXIS also focuses on maximizing the productivity of the dental practice with the newly launched DEXIS Connect Pro. The solution proactively monitors the health of the DEXIS family of sensors through IoT technology and automatically arranges support or equipment replacements if performance issues are ever detected.

"DEXIS Connect Pro provides the kind of customer experience I’ve come to expect from DEXIS," says Amber Metro-Sanchez, dental hygienist at Omni Dental. "The knowledge that my sensor communicates with DEXIS support and that they’re ready to help me if I ever need it gives me peace of mind. They’ve always been so responsive and helpful, DEXIS Connect Pro demonstrates the kind of attention to customer care and continuous innovation I’ve grown accustomed to with DEXIS."

Through the use of CleanCapture technology, the Ti2 sensor captures high-resolution images by reducing noise and enhancing anatomical detail. The technology allows the sensor to be flexible and ready to adapt to varying exposure levels, generator usage, or positioning techniques to capture clear, accurate images reliably – even in challenging circumstances.

Equipped with its PerfectSize design, the Ti2 sensor is engineered to fit every patient comfortably, making it a convenient, one-size-fits-all solution for busy practices.

Experience the new DEXIS Ti2 Sensor at booth 1665 at CDA South on May 16-18, 2024.

*DEXIS Titanium Sensor- December 2023 SDM US Market Share Data.

About DEXIS

DEXIS has been a global leading brand in digital radiography for 70+ years. Today, DEXIS has brought together the most trusted brands in 3D imaging, intraoral scanning solutions, and diagnostic software to provide patients with a complete digital diagnostic solution under a brand name. Our innovative award-winning technology enhances how the patient is diagnosed, accelerates the workflow, and delivers simple treatment paths with better patient outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.dexis.com.

