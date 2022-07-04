DEY’s Contributes to Cambodia’s Economic Growth Appreciated

Minister of Labour and Vocation Training has spoken highly of the contribution of Decent Employment for Youth (DEY) in Cambodia to the country's economic growth and job creation for youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister H.E. Ith Samheng who is also a Co-Chair of DEY Board of Directors, expressed the appreciation in a meeting with Mr. Sardar Umar Alam, UNESCO Representative in Cambodia and UN Interim Coordinator for Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on June 30.

H.E. Ith Samheng underlined that DEY phase II focuses on professional technical training and skill set for employment.

It also looks into upskilling and reskilling youth whose careers were adversely affected by the COVID-19, he added.

H.E. Minister was positive that DEY phase II and next phases will significantly contribute to achieving Cambodia's goal to be an upper middle-income country in 2030 and to meet the sustainable development goals (SDG).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press