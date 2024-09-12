Dialysis Centre In Felda Sahabat To Ease Burden On Settlers, Nearby Villagers



LAHAD DATU, Settlers in Felda Sahabat will soon have access to a dialysis centre, a move that is expected to greatly ease the burden of those with kidney problems.

Felda Sahabat 4 and 5 settlers chief Datu Ibrahim Datu Abd Karim said currently, settlers in need of dialysis must travel 105 kilometres to Lahad Datu Hospital.

‘With the new centre here, settlers and nearby villagers can save time and money,’ he told Bernama after the ‘Segalanya Felda’ Carnival here today.

During the event, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim approved an allocation for the establishment of a dialysis centre in Felda Sahabat to meet the healthcare needs of the community, in addition to improving basic infrastructure such as street lighting.

Datu Ibrahim also expressed gratitude to the prime minister for addressing the settlers’ concerns about the lack of streetlights on several roads, which pose risks to users.

‘Installing more streetlights will help settlers carry out their tasks more safely and prevent unwanted incident

s,’ he added.

Meanwhile, Umas-Umas 23 Felda settlers chief Sulaiman Kassim hoped the streetlights would be installed promptly for the safety of all.

‘Some areas haven’t received streetlight allocations, which increases the risk not only for settlers but also for other road users,’ he said.

Umas-Umas 1 Felda settlers chief Rahim Usman expressed his gratitude for the prime minister’s concern in addressing the needs of the people, particularly Felda settlers.

‘The provision of basic amenities will certainly help boost the local community’s economy,’ he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency