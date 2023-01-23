Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Announces International Expansion into the Philippines

World’s largest barbecue concept opening stores in Manila, Philippines

Dallas, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing its smoking-hot development streak across the globe as the iconic Texas-born brand announced their expansion into the Philippines.

With this exciting global expansion news, Dickey’s Executive Vice President Jim Perkins and Master Partner, John Lee, of the San Francisco Bay area recently visited the Philippines with a solid foundation in place to open the first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Manila in the second Quarter of 2023.

John Lee is a real estate professional, as well as a restaurateur who already own a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in the San Francisco Bay Area, a national burger chain, as well as having created his own concepts, including Burmese and Peruvian eateries. John’s son, Max Lee, current Owner/Operator of the Bay Area Dickey’s, will lead the expansion in the Philippines and the development of an additional 40 locations.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the best Legit. Texas. Barbecue. across the globe to the Philippines in 2023,” said Jim Perkins. “With the representation of the Lee family, we have no doubt that the upcoming Dickey’s development will be a major success.”

With this latest announcement, Dickey’s continues to strengthen its international presence as the world’s largest barbecue brand and franchise. With over 550 barbecue restaurants including in Brazil, Egypt, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

