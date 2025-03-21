Digital Platform for Onboarding the Informal Economy Receives Nearly 34,000 Applications



Siem Reap: As of Mar. 17, 2025, the Digital Platform for Onboarding the Informal Economy has received 33,804 applications nationwide, including 1,855 employees of microenterprises, 1,169 micro-enterprises, and 30,780 self-employed individuals.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the figures were shared during a large-scale public campaign co-organised in Siem Reap province on Mar. 19 by the Coordinating Committee on Informal Economy Development (CCIED) and the Siem Reap provincial administration. The campaign aimed at enhancing understanding and scaling up the province’s informal economy registration.

Siem Reap currently ranks seventh with 1,466 registrations, and the campaign aims to elevate the province’s ranking, said the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MISTI) in a news release this morning.

On the occasion, CCIED and Siem Reap provincial administration called on informal economy actors in the province to onboard the platform to access various benefits the government has be

en developing for their personal and socio-economic development.

Addressing approximately 3,500 attendees, H.E. Hem Vanndy, Minister of MISTI and CCIED Chairman, stated that the Royal Government prioritises the development of the informal economy to enhance participation in supply chains and value-added activities, while also contributing to poverty reduction and social equity.

He outlined key benefits of onboarding, from gaining identification and skills training to access to social security benefits, formal financial services, social protection, and tax exemption and forgiveness.

H.E. Prak Sophorn, Governor of Siem Reap province, highlighted the government’s focus on tourism development in Siem Reap, Cambodia’s fourth-largest province, home to over 1.2 million residents. He stressed the importance of advancing the informal economy, the government’s fourth strategic policy programme for the realisation of Cambodia’s Vision 2050. He also encouraged informal economy workers to join the platform, which would

help the government create a database for targeted support and interventions.

The platform provides multiple registration options through the CAM-IE mobile app, web portal, and designated registration points at Wing Bank, ACLEDA Bank, ABA Bank, SME Bank, and ARDB Bank.