Digital Services Tax Collection Discussed

Digital services tax collection was discussed in an online inter-ministerial meeting in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

The event was chaired by H.E. Chea Vandeth, Minister of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC) with the participation of senior officials and experts of the MPTC, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Economy and Finance.

H.E. Sok Sopheak, Secretary of State for the Ministry of Commerce, mentioned about regional and international tendencies for digital products and services taxes, tax obligations committed by Cambodia under the WTO framework, legal framework for E-Commerce in Cambodia, and Cross-border E-Commerce.

H.E. Secretary of State urged for detailed study on data collected, impact assessment, and opportunities from digital services tax collection to ensure the policy’s transparency, equity, and balance for private digital services providers, users and implementing institutions.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press