Disability Rights Knowledge among Judicial Police Encouraged



The Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans, and Youth Rehabilitation has asked the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Cambodia to help train Cambodian judicial police officials on the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

The request was made by the ministry’s Secretary of State, H.E. Em Chanmakara, Secretary-General of the Disabilities Action Council (DAC), during his meeting with Ms. Roueida EI Hage, Representative of the OHCHR in Cambodia, in Phnom Penh on Jan. 23.

H.E. Em Chanmakara highlighted that awareness of CRPD is crucial for Cambodian judicial police officials to effectively resolve cases related to people with disabilities.

Ms. Roueida EI Hage said that the OHCHR will support the cooperation between DAC and organisations working with persons with disabilities for one year and prepare a CRPD guidebook to support the capacity building of concerned ministries and institutions.

She also supported DAC for the training of tr

ainers and prepared a plan to further promote the understanding of the rights of persons with disabilities in Cambodia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse